Massive firefighting aircraft approved to fight wildfires

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Routt
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Rio Blanco, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 9:15PM MST expiring January 12 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Grand, Jackson, Larimer
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:39PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 5:13PM MST expiring January 11 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM MST expiring January 12 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:40PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo, Teller
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 11:55AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:54AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
High Wind Watch issued January 10 at 4:29AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 1:14AM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Larimer, Weld
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The nation's largest firefighting aircraft has been approved to fight wildfires on federal land, allowing its owners to negotiate contracts for the upcoming fire season.
The Gazette reports that the Colorado Springs-based Supertanker was approved by the U.S. Interagency Airtanker Board on Friday.
The approval means the aircraft's owner Global Supertanker Services LLC can contract with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to serve as a firefighting tool.
Global Supertanker officials say they intend to bid in response to a Forest Service request for proposals expected to be issued next month.
The converted freighter, which can carry up to 19,600 gallons of retardant or water for 4,000 miles, received Federal Aviation Administration approval in September and completed its first mission in November, helping fight fires in Israel.