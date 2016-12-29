Pueblo to allow 8 marijuana stores in city

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) -- The Pueblo City Council has cleared the way for marijuana stores to open within city limits.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the council on Tuesday adopted rules and regulations to allow eight stores in the city, with plans for the licensing board to begin taking applications in January. Initial licenses are expected to be awarded in March.

Retail store owners will pay an annual fee of $15,000 and council limited the number of stores to four north of the Arkansas River and four south.

The council's action brings an end to several years of stalled action over legalizing marijuana sales in the city.

Marijuana stores must not be within 300 feet of residents, 500 feet of substance abuse centers or 1,000 feet of a school.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.