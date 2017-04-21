2 arrested after gunfire near Denver's pot fest; no injuries

DENVER (AP) — Authorities are investigating after someone fired a gunshot near Denver's 4/20 marijuana celebration.

The Denver Post reports two people were arrested soon after at least one shot rang out next to Civic Center Park, where several thousand people had gathered Thursday afternoon. No one was injured, and police have not said what led to the gunfire.

It's unclear if it was related to the festival.

Overcast skies and drizzle didn't put a damper on the festival, where hundreds of people, many in costume, consumed cannabis as they watched rapper 2 Chainz perform.

No other violence was reported.