Marijuana grow found inside garage that caught fire in the Town of Foxfield

FOXFIELD, Colo. – A marijuana grow was found as investigators searched a burned garage in Foxfield Sunday afternoon.
The blaze at the detached garage was reported at around 2 p.m. at 7370 South Yampa Street.
Crews battled the fire for about 30 minutes and said there was no damage to a home next to the garage. There were also no reported injuries from the fire.
South Metro Fire Rescue said investigators found a marijuana grow in the garage. No other details were released.
Investigators confirm there is a marijuana grow in the garage. Working to determine a cause of the fire.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
