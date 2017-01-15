Marijuana grow found inside garage that caught fire in the Town of Foxfield

Oscar Contreras
3:21 PM, Jan 15, 2017
FOXFIELD, Colo. – A marijuana grow was found as investigators searched a burned garage in Foxfield Sunday afternoon.

The blaze at the detached garage was reported at around 2 p.m. at 7370 South Yampa Street.  

Crews battled the fire for about 30 minutes and said there was no damage to a home next to the garage. There were also no reported injuries from the fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue said investigators found a marijuana grow in the garage. No other details were released.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. 

