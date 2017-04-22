Man running away after traffic stop violation found dead in Adams County home

Oscar Contreras
1:30 PM, Apr 22, 2017
2:45 PM, Apr 22, 2017
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A man was found dead inside his home after fleeing from a deputy Saturday morning in Adams County, authorities told Denver7.

The man, who reportedly committed a traffic infraction, ignored commands from an officer to stop his vehicle before driving to a home in the area of Emerson and Explorador sometime before 8 a.m.

The man then tried to run into the house when a scuffle ensued between the officer and the man. The officer used a Taser on the man to try to subdue him, but the device had no effect on the man as he was wearing a thick leather jacket, according to an Adams County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The man was able to get away and run into the house, where a perimeter was later established.

Sometime later, officers found the man deceased inside the home. The spokesperson said a needle was also found nearby.

The area was closed for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

