Man shot by Colorado Springs police in gunfire exchange at fast food restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – A man was hospitalized Thursday night after being shot by at least two Colorado Springs Police Department officers when he allegedly opened fire on them at a fast food restaurant on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Arby’s restaurant in the 600 block of W. Garden of the Gods Road.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, said only that officers “made contact with a suspicious individual” in the restaurant’s parking lot, and that the suspect shot at officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was hit and taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries. The sheriff’s office says the Colorado Springs officers were all uninjured and have been put on standard administrative leave.

The sheriff’s office has not released further information on the shooting at this time.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.