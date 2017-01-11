Man sentenced to 8 years in deadly wrong-way DUI crash

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – A Golden man will spend eight years in prison for a deadly wrong-way crash he caused in April 2016 while driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

A Fifth Judicial District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced Sebastian Rivera, 24, to six years in prison for a vehicular homicide charge and two years for vehicular assault.

He was also sentenced to six months in the Summit County jail for a driving while ability impaired conviction.

The crash happened April 13, 2016 on I-70 between Frisco and Copper Mountain. He was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes just before midnight, when he crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and the passenger, 30-year-old Brianna Martz, died at the scene.

The district attorney’s office says the eight-year sentence was the maximum allowed under the plea agreement he entered. He will also have to serve at least three years of parole after his prison sentence is complete.

Toxicology screenings on Rivera found he had “low levels” of alcohol and THC in his system.

