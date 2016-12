Man robs Colo. banks dressed as comic characters; police ask for help in hunt

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation say they've turned into a band of superheroes as they investigate a super villain who dons masks before committing bank robberies.

Officers are on the hunt for a man who has put on two different masks -- those of Darth Vader and the Black Panther -- to rob two separate banks, one in Littleton and the other in Louisville.

Given the name of the "Comicon Bandit" police say the man hit a Bank of the West in Louisville on Dec. 9, and then hit a UMB Bank in Littleton on Dec. 19.

Police are asking for help from the public. They described their suspect as a between 20- to 30-year-old white man with short brown hair. The man is about 5-foot-10 with a thin build.

He may be associated with a black woman in a 2008-2010 Saturn Vue, police said after the first robbery on Dec. 9.

Anybody with information is asked to call police at 720-913-STOP (7867).

