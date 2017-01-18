Man gets 55 years for stabbing woman to death in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A man who was extradited from Mexico to face charges in a 2010 murder in Aurora has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

The Aurora Sentinel reports (https://goo.gl/pNY6Or ) 37-year-old Javier Aguirre fled to his native Mexico after the March 2010 stabbing death of 45-year-old Lyndsay Pham at an apartment complex. He was arrested in Mexico and extradited to Colorado in 2015 after Adams County prosecutors pledged not to seek the death penalty against him.

Aguirre struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

His girlfriend at the time of the slaying, Lupe Rubio, pleaded guilty in 2012 to helping Aguirre plan to rob Pham. Rubio was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

