Man found dead in Colorado River was truck theft suspect

NEW CASTLE, Colo. -- Authorities believe a man found dead in the Colorado River on Christmas Eve was the same man who stole a pickup truck days earlier.

The man has been identified as Joshua Patrick Henry, 28, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, according to the Post Independent newspaper.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said an autopsy found Henry had a stab wound in his chest, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.

A sheriff's office investigation determined Henry was a suspect in the theft of a pickup truck on Dec. 19. The vehicle was later found crashed into a fence off Interstate 70, near New Castle, west of Glenwood Springs.

Deputies used search dogs and were led to the river's edge, where they found the suspect's wallet, clothing and a bloody knife.

Glassmire said Henry has family ties in Colorado Springs.

If you, or someone you know, is in crisis and needs help, please contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Colorado crisis line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255).

Colorado also has walk-in locations. See the list here.