Man dies after going missing at Breckenridge Ski Resort; 3rd ski-related death of season

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The skiing community is again in mourning after the season's second death at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Officials announced Monday the Friday death of a 47-year-old Colorado man. The man had been reported missing Thursday at 5 p.m., leading Ski Patrol to conduct a search.

That search turned up the man's body early on Friday. Medical personnel rushed the man to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, where doctors pronounced him dead.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort.

The man's death is the third of the ski season, and the second at Breckenridge. A victim died during a serious accident on Dec. 20 at Breckenridge, and a woman fatally fell from a ski lift at Granby Ranch on Dec. 29.

