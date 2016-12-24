Loveland dad delivers baby at home

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 9:25PM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 24 at 4:34AM MST expiring December 25 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Loveland,Colo. - LOVELAND, Colo. -- Loveland dad Todd Sargent had no other choice but to deliver his baby girl.
It was an intense few moments for the couple who had every intention to have the baby at the hospital.
Mom, Mandy Sargent, says the contractions were strong, and she just felt the baby coming. Despite the hospital being only three minutes away, there was absolutely no time to get the hospital. Todd had to deliver his baby girl in their tiny bathroom.
“She had another contraction, and she was standing up against the sink and here came the baby, and I was underneath and caught the baby, and we are talking to each other like what do we do,” said Todd Sargent.
The delivery took an hour and a half. The couple named their newborn Josie.