Louisiana sheriff wonders if accused child sexual abuser has Colorado victims

Associated Press
1:40 PM, Jan 19, 2017
1 hour ago
colorado | longmont | louisiana | firestone | slidell

Timothy Gemelli

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — Authorities want to know if a man accused of abusing a girl in a New Orleans suburb in the early 2000s may have had more recent victims in other states.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann says 54-year-old Timothy Gemelli of Slidell has been arrested on a charge of sexually abusing a girl below the age of 10 in Chalmette. He's being held in lieu of $400,000 bond.

Pohlmann says Gemelli also has lived in Longmont and Firestone, Colorado; Chicopee, Massachusetts; Picayune, Mississippi; and Harris County, Texas. Detectives want to know about possible victims in those areas.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Gemelli lived in Chalmette.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Cannizaro said Thursday that Gemelli does not yet have an attorney who could comment about the allegation.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top