GOLDEN, Colo. – If you’re looking to make some extra cash before the summer, you may want to know look no further than the Rocky Mountain Region of the U.S. Forest Service.



The agency is looking to fill 900 temporary jobs in several areas for the 2017 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.



“Temporary jobs are available in a variety of exciting and rewarding occupations such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archeology and administrative support.”



If you want to submit an application, you must do by the following dates:

Jan. 12-13: Wildland fire jobs and other early season temporary jobs

Feb. 2-8: Recreation, fisheries, forestry engineering and other jobs.

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs. Job seekers can also apply through USAJOBS during those time frames at www.usajobs.gov.

