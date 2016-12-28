Local principal suffers ski accident; suffers paralysis

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A local principal suffered a tragic ski accident that landed her in St. Anthony Hospital, but also took away her ability to walk.

Dr. Allyson Mallory, who is the Principal for Ralph Moody Elementary in Littleton, suffered serious injury when she crashed on a run at the Keystone Ski Resort.

Despite quick care, the accident stole Mallory's ability to walk.

"I've been fortunate enough to adventure all over the world in my 37 years of life. These memories I will keep with me always," she wrote in a post to her Facebook page. "Now, it is simply a time to focus on different adventures and goals on (four) wheels. This next year might be the most challenging for me yet, but I begin this journey with the strength that all of you have given me."

Mallory said she has been inundated with support and positive messages, noting she's been in tears from the encouragement many have shared.

Supporters have raised nearly $30,000 already for her medical care through a crowd funding website. Those interested in donating can learn more here.

Colorado ski resorts suffered their first fatal accident of the year on Dec. 20 when a 48-year-old perished on a run in Breckenridge.

