Littleton man wanted in October 2016 Mesa Co. murder arrested in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – The suspect in an October 2016 Mesa County murder was arrested early Monday morning by Aurora Police Department officers.

Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton had an active warrant for first-degree murder out of Mesa County for the Oct. 16 killing of Paul Davis.

The warrant also carried charges on second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell was arrested sometime overnight in Aurora and that he’s being held at the Arapahoe County jail.

He also had outstanding warrants on a traffic offense in Jefferson County and a drug charge out of Aurora.

