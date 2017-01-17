Littleton man wanted in October 2016 Mesa Co. murder arrested in Aurora

Cloudy
Matthew Mitchell's 2014 mugshot
AURORA, Colo. – The suspect in an October 2016 Mesa County murder was arrested early Monday morning by Aurora Police Department officers.
Matthew Mitchell, 37, of Littleton had an active warrant for first-degree murder out of Mesa County for the Oct. 16 killing of Paul Davis.
The warrant also carried charges on second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary, theft, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell was arrested sometime overnight in Aurora and that he’s being held at the Arapahoe County jail.
He also had outstanding warrants on a traffic offense in Jefferson County and a drug charge out of Aurora.
