Larimer County officials searching for suspect in Horsetooth Reservoir graffiti case

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Larimer County Natural Resources department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of spray-painting graffiti at Horsetooth Reservoir.

The department posted photos of the graffiti and the suspect on social media Thursday, saying he may be responsible for spray-painting restrooms, dumpsters and signs at the reservoir over the past several years.

This is the latest in a string of recent cases involving vandalism and graffiti at parks and hiking trails around Colorado, including Daniels Park in Douglas County and Hanging Lake in Garfield County.

The suspect also is featured on an Instagram account that publicly shames those who vandalize or disregard rules at Colorado’s natural areas.

Officials said they continue to follow leads but have yet to identify the suspect.

As of Friday afternoon, the Facebook post had been shared more than 1,600 times.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Larimer County at 970-498-5601.