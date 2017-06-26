Shelter for women needs help furnishing its new location

DENVER – A homeless shelter that helps women and children has a new name and a new location but they need some help filling the building with furniture.

Marisol Homes, formerly known as the Father Ed Judy House, is a long-term shelter run by Catholic Charities of Denver. The shelter has 16 rooms for single mothers, 86 percent of whom are survivors of domestic violence.

The shelter recently launched a 30-day “move-in challenge” seeking donations to furnish all 16 rooms.

“At our new location, more women and their children will have a home to help them rebuild their lives and grow as a family,” said Program Director Amy Eurek. “But we need furniture to make their place welcoming. You can make this move happen by donating so we can get needed furniture.”

Marisol’s challenge asks for donations at three different levels: $78 to furnish part of a room, $500 to provide a family with a “beginnings kit” that includes essential items, or $6,000 to furnish an entire room.

Families will begin moving into the shelter on June 24.

For more information on how to get involved, log on to ccdenver.org/movein.