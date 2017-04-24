Wanted suspect eludes authorities in Lakewood standoff; police on the hunt

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:09 AM, Apr 24, 2017
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Douglas County authorities surrounded a Lakewood home with guns drawn Monday morning. Police said a wanted man may have barricaded himself inside, but he was nowhere to be found when the standoff ended.

Authorities said they are still searching for Zachary Vela, who they originally thought was inside the Lakewood home they surrounded at about 9 a.m. 

Although officers did take three people into custody, they said Vela remains on the loose and is considered to be armed and dangerous. He's wanted over vehicle theft, burglary and vehicle trespassing charges. 

Although Lakewood is in Jefferson County, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency in the investigation.

The standoff ended around noon and the scene was cleared. Police are asking for the public to submit any tips as to Vela's whereabouts to (303) 660-7500. 

