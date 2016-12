Judge mulls case of Colorado inmate released 90 years early

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to free a convict who was returned to prison after being mistakenly released 90 years early and reforming his life.

Rene Lima-Marin on Wednesday asked the judge to release him, arguing it would be unfair to keep him behind bars after he started a family and got a steady job after his accidental release.

A judge in 2000 sentenced Lima-Marin to a total of 98 years in prison for multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and burglary after he and another man robbed two video stores at gunpoint. But a clerk's mistake allowed him to be paroled in 2008.

Prosecutors say Lima-Marin should not be freed because he was fully aware of the error and never notified authorities as he set about building his life.

