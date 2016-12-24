Jefferson County teen fighting for life after being shot by other teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after deputies say he was shot by a 15-year-old boy inside the victim's home in the Littleton area Friday afternoon. Deputies say the teens know each other and are possibly friends.

Deputies say the 15-year-old ran from the scene located in the 11300 block of West Bowles Place, but he is now in custody and being questioned about the circumstances that led up to the shooting. The teen was found not far from the victim's home. The 15-year-old old contacted his sister, who then called 9-1-1.

Deputies don't know if the shooting was an accident or intentional. It's unknown if anyone else was inside the victim's home at the time of the incident. They are searching the area for the gun used to shoot the 14-year-old.

“So what exactly happened with the gun between the two of them, that’s what we’ve got to determine,” said Mark Techmeyer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street in unincorporated Jefferson County.

Neighbors say no matter the details their hearts go out to all involved.

"I feel so sad for the family, for the child who pulled the trigger and for the child who is in critical condition right now,” a neighbor said.

