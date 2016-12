Jefferson County inmate escapes on way to court, steals car before arrest

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- An inmate from the Jefferson County Detention Facility escaped officers on his way to a court hearing on charges of animal cruelty.

Officers say Josh Dopheide was nearly to court when he escaped at about 9:20 a.m. while handcuffed. Police went searching for Dopheide, learning he stole a vehicle near the courts.

Police were eventually able to track down the stolen car, and located Dopheide nearby in the middle of attempting to steal another, they said.

Soon after spotting Dopheide, police arrested him. He now faces additional charges of escape, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, reckless driving and robbery.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.