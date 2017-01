JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – Jefferson County commissioners are expected to decide Tuesday whether to rezone a privately owned lot at C-470 and West Alameda.



The lot sits near the Dinosaur Ridge Visitor Center and is already zoned for retail and office space.



The lot’s owners, Three Dinos, want the lot zoned for car dealerships. They filed a rezoning application that has been met with plenty of opposition.



The group, Save Dinosaur Ridge, recently rallied outside of the county courthouse. They said their goal was getting their message heard, ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.



People who frequent the popular hiking and biking spot said the hustle and bustle of the proposed development will overshadow the natural scenery that surrounds the area.



Currently, the view from Dinosaur Ridge includes the Red Rocks foothills.



The public hearing is at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at the county courthouse.

