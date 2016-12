Icy roads and crashes close roadways in eastern Colorado

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. – Icy roads and crashes shut down eastbound I-70 near Arriba in Lincoln County Friday morning, though it has since reopened after sunrise.

Icy patches remain on the eastern plains. Sidewalks are slick, too! Use caution through mid morning. #COwx https://t.co/PCzZzkbyfY — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 23, 2016

Colorado State Patrol said at 6:15 a.m. that the interstate was shut down eastbound from mile marker 376 because of crashes, and advised anyone headed east from Aurora to the Kansas state line to take their time.

I70 is now closed EB near Arriba for serious accident. #denver7 #cotraf pic.twitter.com/vJw2W2oQvv — Eric Lupher (@EricLupher7) December 23, 2016

“Everything from Limon east to the state line is covered in ice,” the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet.

Do not be in a hurry this morning to head east Aurora to Kansas. Everything from Limon east to the state Line is covered in Ice. — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) December 23, 2016

U.S. 40/287 between Limon and Wild Horse was also closed down overnight because of icy conditions. State patrol said there was not estimated time of reopening.

For the latest statewide road conditions and closures, click here.

