I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock, where troopers were killed, to be widened

The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments has approved plans to widen I-25 between Monument Hill and Castle Rock where the freeway narrows to just four lanes.

The council has given the project its highest priority, and a spokesperson for the council confirmed part of the reason for the prioritization is because the “gap” is the same area where Colorado State Troopers Jaimie Jursevics and Cody Donahue were hit and killed by drivers.

The council says the road’s current status “does not adequately serve existing needs and will not safely and efficiently accommodate projected increases in travel.”

The rest of I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver is either six or eight lanes wide.

“The I-25 ‘Gap’ must be addressed as soon as possible for the safety and economic development of the entire front range corridor” said Councilmember Andy Pico, PPACG Chairman, in a statement.

There is no set date for construction to start at this time.

