Husband of woman who killed sons, herself opens up about wife's depression in Facebook post

Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 7:41PM MST expiring December 23 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued December 22 at 12:45PM MST expiring December 23 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Conejos, Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas, Mineral, Rio Grande
Freezing Rain Advisory issued December 22 at 2:05PM MST expiring December 23 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Kit Carson, Yuma
He says she had struggled with bouts of depression before that “involved very low self-esteem, no recognition of consequences to self harm, and a strong desire to escape.”
He said Jennifer had lost 80 pounds, but still felt self-conscious about the extra skin that was left over following her weight loss.
He also said that she was a “tremendous” mom, but her motherhood “turned into her greatest source of pain” and said that the only way she thought her pain could be resolved was in heaven.
“Going to heaven was just a next step to her,” he wrote. “So as an act to insure [sic] she could provide the best motherhood to her boys, she took them with, painlessly, while they were under a deep sleep.”
“Depression is a sickness,” Ryan wrote. “It is coercive and often operates in silence. There is no fault to lay blame.”
He acknowledged that some might find his explanation of what happened disturbing, but said he wanted people to understand “a bit more of where Jen was that day.”
Anyone who needs help treating or dealing with depression or mental illness should call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.