Hundreds expected at Women's March on Denver Saturday; some Coloradans head to D.C. march

DENVER – Hundreds of people are expected to take part in the Women’s March on Denver this Saturday in a local event that mirrors a larger march scheduled in Washington D.C. and other cities across the country.

The national women’s march was organized as a quasi-protest to follow President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration after Trump made lewd comments about grabbing women during the campaign.

But the organizers for the Women’s March on Denver say their event is not only about women’s rights, but also an effort to support all human rights, minorities and other marginalized communities.

Organizers Jessica Rogers and Cheetah McClellan told Denver7 Wednesday that the event “is sponsored by women for everyone” and that they hope to give women from across the west a platform to express themselves.

Rogers and McClellan both stressed that the march was not a protest and “not against anything,” saying the event plans more of a focus on propping up and empowering women and other marginalized people, as well as focusing on progressive social issues.

“We hope the march helps inspire women and all participants to take action and do whatever they can to participate in our democracy,” McClellan said.

There are also marches planned in Aspen, Carbondale, Colorado Springs, Durango, Grand Junction and Steamboat Springs.

More than a dozen women, including state legislators, city council members, educators, human rights advocates and other professionals plan to speak during the march, which will start and end at Civic Center Park.

Denver’s march begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and the rally starts at 11:15 a.m. The event is set to run through 3 p.m.

SOME COLORADANS HEADED TO WASHINGTON FOR MARCH

The march in Washington, D.C. is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Among those from Colorado attending the Washington, D.C., march will be Boulder resident Lilavati Sinclair.

"What we're there for is to say we are a large constituency, we are a large body of women who are alert, awake and willing to what it takes to defend the rights we already have -- protect them going forward and to keep fighting for the ones that have historically been of issue for women,” she said.

Sinclair won't be alone. Her daughters will also be attending.

"I don't want to be Pollyannaish and say, ‘Oh, yes, you know, all of us going out there, we're automatically going to heal all of the divisive speech that has gone on.’ But I do think that there's a potential of people to bind together and say, this is a time to respect our differences," said her oldest daughter, Chenoah.

For more information on the Women’s March on Denver, click here.

