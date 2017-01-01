House burning in Franktown

Mostly clear
HI: 49°
LO: 22°
HI: 40°
LO: 10°
HI: 26°
LO: 6°
Flames shoot from home on East Park Drive near State Highway 83 in Franktown on December 31, 2016. (Photo courtesy Natalie Canaday.)
FRANKTOWN, Colo. Firefighters were battling a fire in a home on East Park Drive near State Highway 83.
Denver7 viewer Natalie Canaday said she saw flames coming from the roof and called 911 shortly before 6 p.m.
South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that they were assisting Franktown fire crews.
This is a developing story; refresh for updates.