House burning in Franktown

April Schildmeyer
6:25 PM, Dec 31, 2016
7:37 PM, Dec 31, 2016
fire | house | franktown | park drive

Flames shoot from home on East Park Drive near State Highway 83 in Franktown on December 31, 2016. (Photo courtesy Natalie Canaday.)

Natalie Canaday
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FRANKTOWN, Colo. Firefighters were battling a fire in a home on East Park Drive near State Highway 83.

Denver7 viewer Natalie Canaday said she saw  flames coming from the roof and called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. 

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that they were assisting Franktown fire crews.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top