Hostage situation ongoing in Capulin; no connection to weekend murder, sheriff's office believes

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. – A hostage situation was underway in Conejos County Wednesday morning, though a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said authorities did not believe it was connected to a triple murder that happened earlier this week.
Conejos County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alison Mondragon told Denver7 at 10:30 a.m. that a woman was holding a man hostage in Capulin and that deputies believed she was armed with a weapon.
Deputies were at the scene and working to get both out of the home.
The small, sparsely-populated county in southern Colorado was rocked earlier this week after four people were shot Saturday Saturday evening on County Road Y, also near Capulin.