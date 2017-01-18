Hostage situation ongoing in Capulin; no connection to weekend murder, sheriff's office believes

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. – A hostage situation was underway in Conejos County Wednesday morning, though a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said authorities did not believe it was connected to a triple murder that happened earlier this week.

Conejos County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alison Mondragon told Denver7 at 10:30 a.m. that a woman was holding a man hostage in Capulin and that deputies believed she was armed with a weapon.

Deputies were at the scene and working to get both out of the home.

The small, sparsely-populated county in southern Colorado was rocked earlier this week after four people were shot Saturday Saturday evening on County Road Y, also near Capulin.

Two of those shot died at the scene, and a third died after being flown to a Denver hospital.

Authorities arrested Santos Navares, 25, for the shooting. He faces first-degree murder charges, among others.

This is a developing news story; stay posted to Denver7 for updates.

