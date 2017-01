COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The brutal beating of a homeless man is the year's first homicide in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that arrest documents say 39-year-old Edward Eugene Lyles was beaten after seeking shelter in a neighbor's tent when his own caught fire.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital and treated for head trauma. Lyles died of his injuries on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with Lyles' assault.

