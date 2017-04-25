Home engulfed in flames as Denver firefighters arrive

DENVER – Firefighters in Denver rushed to a call early Tuesday morning and found a home engulfed in flames.

The house, located in the 2800 block of Race Street, was undergoing a renovation and addition at the time of the fire. No one was home.

Crews finally got a handle on the flames about an hour after arriving. A master-bedroom addition to the home appeared to have received the brunt of the damage.

Construction crews told Denver7 that the addition has been under construction for the last four months and was almost finished.

Investigators are looking into the cause of fire.