Holiday travel rush begins

DENVER -- Thursday marks the unofficial start to the rush to head home for the holidays.

AAA said more than 103 million Americans are traveling Thursday through Jan. 2, the most on record.

Denver International Airport was running smoothly Thursday morning, despite continued delays from Frontier Airlines. Many travelers stuck at the airport since this weekend’s storm are still trying to get flights home.

However, the majority of travelers will be skipping the airport security lines altogether. Most Americans will be hitting the road. More than 93 million people will take a holiday road trip, an increase of 1.5 percent over last year. Air travel is expected to increase by 2.5 percent, with more than 6 million Americans flying to their holiday destinations.

