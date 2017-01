High-tech options to keep tabs on your kids

DENVER -- Police have said 6-year-old David Puckett had a history of wandering, a worry that plenty of parents have had to deal with.

But now, many parents are turning to technology to help keep tabs on their kids, from GPS-enabled wearables to Bluetooth devices and smartphone tracking apps.

"It's called Life 360," said Daniel Hill, a Centennial father, demonstrating how the tracking app installed on his daughter's cell phone works. "We have that confidence between us and her that she's going to be in the right place at the right time, and should something happen, we'll know where she is at."

Apps are just the start of high-tech, child-tracking options.

One wearable GPS, AngelSense, is designed specifically for children with special needs, allowing parents to "listen in" and hear what's happening around them.

Another device, My Buddy Tag, uses Bluetooth to monitor location, and it alerts parents if the band is submerged in water for five consecutive seconds.

Another GPS tracker, the Caref GPS Phone by Precise Innovation is also a phone, so children can call programmed numbers.

"We send our condolences to the Puckett family, and can't imagine what they're going through," said Jason Hicks, president of Precise Innovation, who said that in light of Tuesday's tragedy, his company is giving away 2,000 of the first-generation device (in purple) for the cost of shipping and handling ($9.95).

They are planning to launch the second generation of the device this month.

There is a monthly subscription fee of a minimum of $9.95 per month, which can be canceled at any time.

