DENVER — This Friday, an announcement will be made about a project to give the popular High Line Canal Trail millions of dollars in safety upgrades. The High Line Canal Conservancy is releasing its "Community Vision Plan.”

Two projects totaling $5 million will take shape near the intersection of Hampden Avenue and Colorado Boulevard next to Wellshire Event Center and Golf Course. The plan is to have underpasses go beneath each street, reducing the need for trail users to take a current detour on sidewalks and through busy intersections.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be the main source of funding for the project with help from Cherry Hills Village, Arapahoe County and the City of Denver.

A similar project totaling $4 million is planned at South Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue. The funding comes from a combination between the state of Colorado, the City of Denver and Arapahoe County.

Organizers said this plan could also bring updates to the canal by using it for storm water collection.