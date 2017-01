Heavy snow, extreme cold will affect Colorado over next three days; travel likely to be hazardous

DENVER – Colorado is likely to see its strongest snow storm so far this winter starting Tuesday night in the mountains, which could see up to 3 feet of snow through Friday morning.

HEAVY SNOW IN MOUNTAINS, DENVER AREA

Denver itself is forecast to receive between 4 and 10 inches, but much of the Rockies will get between 1 and 2 feet, with some higher peaks getting 3 feet of snow.

The snow will start Tuesday night in the mountains, which should get between 2 and 5 inches overnight into Wednesday. The Denver metro area and foothills are scheduled to get anywhere between a trace to 2 inches overnight.

But Wednesday afternoon, the snow is expected to pick up throughout the state. Dry, fluffy snow is expected to blanket much of the state.

EXTREME COLD AND TRAVEL DELAYS EXPECTED

The storm will also bring Arctic temperatures back into Colorado. In Denver and across the eastern plains, expect highs only in the upper teens to near 20 degrees on Wednesday and 5 to 10 above zero on Thursday. Nighttime lows will drop to zero to five below Wednesday through Friday.

Heavy travel delays on the mountain roads, including I-70 and I-76, are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

In Denver, drivers and commuters should expect slow travel Thursday morning during rush hour.

CDOT is already warning drivers that hazardous conditions will be in place for the latter half of the week, and is reminding drivers of the traction in chain laws in place in Colorado.

Anyone driving without proper tires or chains faces a $130 fine, which could rise to more than $500 if a driver crashes and blocks the road.

For tips on getting your vehicle ready to drive in such heavy snow, click here.

The Arctic temperatures will also create hazards for anyone having to be outside for very long over the next couple of days. With some below-zero temperatures forecast, people should protect themselves from the cold – both outside and inside homes.

FLIGHTS ALREADY CANCELED AT DIA

Anyone looking to fly in or out of Denver Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should also be aware that delays and cancelations will be likely.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines canceled 23 flights Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm, but is offering refunds and flight changes.

Anyone looking to fly in or out of Denver Wednesday, Thursday and Friday should also be aware that delays and cancelations will be likely.

