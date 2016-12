ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A head-on crash blocked lanes in Adams County Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 85 at 120th Avenue at about 5:15 a.m.

There are reports one of the vehicles rolled.

Authorities have not yet released information on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

