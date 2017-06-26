Hancock, other US mayors reaffirm commitment to Paris climate agreement

MIAMI – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver will continue to follow environmental guidelines set forth by the Paris climate accord despite the president’s move to withdraw the United States from the international agreement.

Hancock and more than 300 other mayors from cities around the U.S. signed a letter affirming their commitment to the deal at the United States Conference of Mayors in Miami.

Joining many of my colleagues in signing #ClimateMayors letter committing Denver to meeting the goals of #ParisClimateAgreement. #USCM2017 pic.twitter.com/F4MDIngJO4 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 24, 2017

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced he would pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement, which Trump said ‘is less about the climate and more about other countries obtaining a financial advantage over the United States.”

In an interview with Denver7 Monday morning, Hancock said Denver has made strides in reducing it greenhouse gas emissions and will continue to work toward its goals.

“We’re already working on renewable energy commitments that we stand by. We said that we’re going to reduce our carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050,” Hancock said. “We must and we will remain committed to these goals, notwithstanding what the White House decides to do. These are things that lend themselves to the health and well-being of all of our residents.”

While in Miami, Hancock also expressed concern about Senate Republicans’ proposed healthcare bill, which aims to roll back expansions to Medicaid that took place under President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“Denver had a tremendous Medicaid expansion effort that has helped secure quite a few Coloradans, so we don’t want to see that impacted,” Hancock told Denver7. “We need to make sure that whatever comes out of Washington with regard to the ACA is lifting up our most vulnerable residents and not hurting them.”

The 85th meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors wraps up Monday.