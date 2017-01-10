Group plans rally over proposed rezoning that would allow car dealerships near Dinosaur Ridge

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:45PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Park, Summit
The group Save Dino Ridge is upset about plans to change the zoning of privately-owned land near C-470 and West Alameda Parkway. The group says the change would pave the way for car dealerships to be built on that piece of land, which is in close proximity to the Dinosaur Ridge Visitor Center.
Dinosaur Ridge is a popular spot known for its exposed dinosaur bones, hiking trails and scenic views.
Opponents of the rezoning are worried that development in the area will put all of that in jeopardy.
The land is currently zoned for medium-scale retail and agriculture. The proposed change would allow car sales, hotels, motels, gas stations and standalone parking on the property.
A letter from three economists posted on the Save Dino Ridge website argues building car dealerships near the landmark could pose an economic risk to Jefferson County. The economists suggest that such development would detract from the scenic views the area is known for, thereby discouraging people from moving there.
Save Dino Ridge is planning a rally on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to voice opposition to the proposal. The rally is scheduled to take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jefferson County Combined Court building in Golden.
The group hopes to make its voice heard ahead of the county board’s public hearing on the issue. That meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8 a.m.
Denver7 reached out to the real estate company behind the project but as of the publishing of this article, we had not heard back.