COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A new resort and water park in Colorado is hiring an Ambassador of Fun.

The Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs opened Dec. 16 after months of building and preparation.

Great Wolf Lodge says it is looking for someone with a charismatic, enthusiastic attitude to provide the highest quality of entertainment.

The Ambassador of Fun job listing says the job is full-time and the schedule includes weekends and holidays.

So what does an Ambassador of Fun do?

From the job description, it appears they perform in character costume at the resort and in the community, including trade shows and private functions.

They may also be an escort for the character, speaking for the characters who do not speak.

The job posting says the Ambassador of Fun may have to learn new skills like face painting and balloon making.

Learn more on the Great Wolf Lodge's website.

See all the job postings.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.