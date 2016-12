DENVER – They lost their father when the pickup he was driving smashed through a guardrail, launched off Interstate 76 and crashed onto York Street below.

Now, 7-year old Jazlynn and 6-year old Alexis Griego face a long road to recovery.

Family members say both girls are lucky to have survived the horrific crash.

“It’s a miracle they made it out alive,” said Leticia Redondo, the girls’ aunt.

Both girls were strapped into the back seat of their dad’s pickup, a 2013 Nissan when the crash happened on Tuesday morning.

Their dad, Anthony Griego, was driving. Investigators say he was ejected during the crash and died at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol say Griego’s girlfriend suffered life-threatening injuries. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt either.

Although Jazlynn and Alexis were wearing seatbelts, the force involved in the collision still caused serious injury.

“Jazlynn has a punctured lung and a broken collar bone,” Redondo said. “Alexis also has a broken collar bone and a fractured skull.”

The aunt says Alexis’ injuries were severe enough that she’ll have to undergo physical therapy and speech therapy.

“They want to monitor her brain,” she said.

Because both girls face a lengthy recovery period, their mom will have to take an extended period of time off work.

So family members have set up a GoFundMe account to help the girls.

https://www.gofundme.com/jazlynn-alexis-griego

Paternal family members have also set up a crowdfunding account to help Anthony Griego’s family.

https://www.youcaring.com/carriepickens-724819

Redondo, a maternal aunt, says the girls are having a tough time coming to terms with the loss of their father.

“Alexis just cried and cried and said she wants to talk to her daddy,” Redondo said. “It’s very sad.”

