FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked for the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted on a felony warrant.

Deputies said Jack Levi Kelley, 35, is wanted for failing to comply in regard to a charge of internet luring with intentions to exploit a child.

Kelley’s last known address is 1405 N. College Ave. #4, Fort Collins, CO.

He’s described as a white man, 6’4” tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Kelley’s whereabouts should call Larimer County Dispatch at 970-416-1985.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.