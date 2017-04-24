Frontier adds service to 14 cities from Denver; offers $20 sale for one day only

Cloudy
DENVER — As DIA continues expanding its lengthy list of airlines and cities it connects with, Frontier is also growing its operations in its home state.
Frontier announced Monday it would add service to 14 cities from Denver. Those cities include:
The additions include a sale, which may be aimed at attracting customers back to an embattled airline. The one-day only sale includes fares as low as $20.
To view what sales are available, visit Frontier's site here.
