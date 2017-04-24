Frontier adds service to 14 cities from Denver; offers $20 sale for one day only

DENVER — As DIA continues expanding its lengthy list of airlines and cities it connects with, Frontier is also growing its operations in its home state.

Frontier announced Monday it would add service to 14 cities from Denver. Those cities include:

Cleveland, Ohio

Bismark, N.D.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Charlotte, N.C.

Detroit, Michigan

Greensboro, N.C.

Knoxville, Tennessee

New York's LGA

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Raleigh/Durham, N.C.

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Washington's IAD

Reinstating non-stops to Bozeman and Missoula, Montana.

The additions include a sale, which may be aimed at attracting customers back to an embattled airline. The one-day only sale includes fares as low as $20.

To view what sales are available, visit Frontier's site here.