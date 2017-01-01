Fountain police: Father stabs son at KOA campground

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) -- Police in Fountain say a man from Florida is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in a New Year's Eve fight at a KOA campground.

The Gazette reports that 52-year-old Ovidio Lopez Jr. was in El Paso County jail Sunday on $10,000 bond.

Lopez is accused of first-degree assault in the late Saturday fight with his 27-year-old son, Ovidio Lopez III.

Police Sgt. Scott Gilbertsen says the younger Lopez was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening wounds.

