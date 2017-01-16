Fort Collins police to double body camera program

Associated Press
4:43 PM, Jan 16, 2017
fort collins | taser | fort collins police department | body cameras | taser international

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - MARCH 2: Several newly-deployed body cameras and batteries sit in the patrol room charging and downloading video at the West Valley City Police Department on March 2, 2015 in West Valley City, Utah. West Valley City Police Department has issued 190 Taser Axon Flex body cameras for all it's sworn officers to wear starting today. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

George Frey
2015 Getty Images

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Fort Collins police are expanding their body camera program, doubling the number of officers equipped with the technology.

The Coloradoan reports that police signed a five-year, $885,000 contract with Taser International last month to increase the number of body-mounted cameras worn by officers from 60 to 120. By May 1 nearly all the agency's 208 officers will be equipped with cameras.

Fort Collins was a relatively early adopter of body-worn cameras. On Friday, the department released video of its first officer-involved shooting captured on the cameras.

According to a 2015 survey of 170 Colorado law-enforcement agencies, about 28 percent of Colorado law enforcement departments use body-mounted cameras.

___

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top