Fort Collins ‘Bedrock Bandit' puts fossil down pants

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Police are asking anyone if they have recently received a belated holiday gift because they would like to talk with that bad Santa.

Fort Collins Police released video Friday of a theft of prehistoric proportions. The video shows a man stealing a large fossil worth several thousands of dollars from Nature’s Own in Fort Collins Dec. 26.

The man shoved the large Pyritized Ammonite in his pants before leaving the store.

Police are looking for the thief. If you have any information about the fossil’s current location or the identity of this bedrock Bandit, please contact Officer Duncan at 970-221-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

