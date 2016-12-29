Former sheriff Maketa plans to sue for malicious prosecution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Former El Paso County sheriff Terry Maketa says he plans to sue for malicious prosecution stemming from accusations that he abused his power and retaliated against employees.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports attorneys for Maketa and his co-defendants, former undersheriff Paula Presley and former sheriff's commander Juan San Agustin, will ask for payouts of up to $10 million for each of the former officials.

Maketa resigned in 2014, and a grand jury indicted all three in May.

Maketa and Presley are accused of threatening to terminate a contract with a company if the company didn't fire an employee. Maketa, Presley and San Augustin also are accused of coercing a woman who was involved in a domestic dispute with a deputy to recant her story. The woman was then arrested.

