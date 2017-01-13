For ski resorts in Western US, too much snow is a good woe

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA, Colo. (AP) — For ski resorts in Colorado and the Sierra Nevada, it's a good problem to have: too much snow.

Recent storms walloping mountains across the West dropped up to 10 feet of snow, creating thrilling powdery runs. But once avalanche danger emerged on roads and at the slopes, several resorts made the unusual move of shutting down.

While the closures cost resorts income from lift tickets, the businesses will likely make it up in the long run by promoting the fresh snow on social media to get more people excited about coming up and carving powder turns.

It marks quite a change from the fall, when Colorado's snowpack got off to its worst start in more than 30 years.

The forecast in Colorado calls for more snow over the long weekend.

