5 Things to Know: June 27, 2017

DENVER -- Good morning! Here's what you need to know today, Tuesday June 27.

1. National PTSD Awareness Day

Tuesday is National PTSD Awareness Day, which encourages everyone to raise public awareness of PTSD and effective treatments. The awareness program began in 2010.

2. Aurora Homeless Connect one-day fair

A coalition of community resource providers and volunteers is preparing a free one-day fair to connect individuals and families experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. It will take place Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aurora Day Resource Center, 13387 E. 19th Place.

3. Dinosaurs at the Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo will install near-life size dinosaur sculptures on Tuesday for its newest traveling exhibit, Dinos! Live at Denver Zoo.

4. Boulder County considering Paris deal resolution

The Boulder County Commission will consider a resolution declaring the county's commitment to the Paris climate agreement. A public meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

5. Hot weather returns

Expect temperatures in the 90s Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.