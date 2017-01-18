Feds: Drug company with Aurora center agrees to pay $150M in opioid pill shipment case

Associated Press
6:14 PM, Jan 17, 2017
aurora | settlement | lawsuit | federal | prescriptions

NORWICH, CT - MARCH 23: Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed, in an effort to curb the epidemic. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

John Moore
2016 Getty Images

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say McKesson Corp. has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that the drug wholesaler failed to detect and report pharmacies' suspicious orders of prescription pain pills.

The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. attorney for West Virginia's northern district announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday.

The settlement commits San Francisco-based McKesson to a multi-year suspension of sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida. It also imposes new and enhanced compliance requirements on McKesson's distribution system.

In a statement Tuesday, Chairman and CEO John H. Hammergren said McKesson is "committed to tackling this multi-faceted problem in collaboration with all parties in the (prescription drug) supply chain."

In 2008, McKesson agreed to a $13.25 million civil penalty for similar violations.

---------

Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date by following Denver7 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top