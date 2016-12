DENVER – Fans gathered Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher at Wings Over the Rockies.

The air and space museum hosted a vigil to honor Fisher, who died Tuesday at 60. Her death came four days after falling ill aboard an airline flight. Media reports said the actress had suffered a heart attack.

People gathered around a 3/4-scale replica of the X-Wing StarFighter as they paid tribute to the actress best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.